Kindle Vs Nook: Which Is The Better E-Reader?

E-readers were once seen as something of a novelty, but they have long since become a staple in the reading community. Hundreds of millions of e-books are sold every year to readers all over the globe. Paper books still make up a vast majority of overall book sales, but the trend towards digital media has been steadily growing. There are a lot of perks to using an e-reader. You can purchase and download books instantly, eliminating the need to go to a store or wait for a delivery. They're lightweight and compact, so they are easy to travel with and take up a lot less space on your shelves. Many of them have special features that allow you to save quotes, adjust font sizes, look up words you don't know, or track reading goals. Many also have built-in backlights, making them great for reading on a plane or in a darkened bedroom after your partner has gone to sleep.

But those thinking about giving digital reading a shot have a pretty big decision to make — choosing what type of e-reader they want to buy. There are a lot of big brands out there, but Kindle and Nook are two of the oldest and most prolific. Each offers several different models of e-readers–each equipped with its own feature set. Here's a little bit of information about the brands and a few suggestions for which one is better.