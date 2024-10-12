3 Hidden Kindle Scribe Features You Should Be Using

For those who prefer reading on the go but also value portability, the Kindle lineup offers a convenient experience with the ability to store thousands of books in a lightweight design. Although you have always been able to load up ebooks on iPads and Android tablets, the e-ink display on the Kindle minimizes eye strain while improving readability in sunlight — not to mention, providing a comparatively longer battery life.

Imagine a device that can emulate the look and feel of reading on paper while also allowing you to write or mark up documents using a pen — that's exactly where the Kindle Scribe comes in. Priced at roughly $340 on Amazon, you get 16GB of internal storage alongside a stylus to interact with the tablet. It features a 10.2-inch e-ink display and houses it in an asymmetrical frame, making it natural for note-taking.

Writing on an e-ink screen was an experience that surpassed our expectations, as explored in SlashGear's review of the Kindle Scribe. However, beyond what the Scribe is known for and advertised as it packs in some lesser-known features that existing users could make good use of. If you have a Kindle Scribe, here are three things you should definitely check out.

