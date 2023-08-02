Why The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Might Make You Give Up Your iPad For Reading

Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is in a tough spot. It's an extraordinary device, but because its intended audience is so tiny, it struggles in the ever-moving tech news shuffle. Apple's iPad sells well because each device is so versatile — and the brand name is synonymous with the hardware. Amazon's tablets sell well because their value as a simple media consumption device outweighs their price. Google and Samsung have brand-name recognition on their side, too.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C has an absurdly long and complicated name that cannot compete with the simple brand power of devices like the iPad. The Onyx Book Tab Ultra C is a device made by a company you might not have heard of before today. But we've seen what they can do — devices like the Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus have shown us the brand is more than capable of creating high-quality ebook readers that are well worth their asking price.

The most important point of differentiation between this device and most other e-readers is the inclusion of the latest color ePaper technology from the company E Ink. The display on this e-reader makes it an ideal alternative to the iPad for a very specific sort of consumer. The image you see at the head of this article shows the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C in direct sunlight, where the device's display technology shows its true colors.

If you've been looking for a color E Ink tablet with a big display, long battery life, and visibility in effectively any environment, the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is the new high watermark. Onyx provided SlashGear with an Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C for the purpose of this article.