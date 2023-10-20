Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Review: An iPad Alternative At Last?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In terms of sheer sales numbers, it may seem as though there is no beating the mighty iPad. The device that basically invented the tablet category still has a tight hold on the minds and wallets of consumers around the world. But inflation has a tight hold on everyone's wallets, and if there's any company that knows how to dangle low prices in front of customers' faces in exchange for brand loyalty, Amazon may be the one.

For most of their tenure as an iPad challenger, Amazon's Fire tablets definitely reflected their bargain-basement price with equivalent workmanship. However, with the recent Fire Max 11 and now with the Fire HD 10 (2023), Amazon tablets take on a refreshing air of sturdiness and style. They still come with the caveats of limited app selection and a brazen bias toward Amazon's own subscription services, but that's the game one must play if one does not want to pay (much) to play.

Just how far up the quality ladder has the latest Fire tablet climbed while keeping its price down to earth? To find out, Amazon provided a Fire HD 10 (2023) review unit for the purposes of this review, as well as the Fintie Wireless Keyboard for Fire HD 10 with Case and the Maxeye Stylus Pen made for Amazon tablets. Both the keyboard case and stylus are sold separately.