6 Unique (And Useful) Kindle Accessories To Enhance Your E-Reading Experience

Among e-readers, there's a reason why the Kindle is leading the pack. While it wasn't the first out of the gate, Amazon quickly established its Kindle line as a gadget that many people are willing to pay for. From going weeks on a single charge, not scandalizing old ladies in transit with your book covers, and having access to endless content from the Kindle Unlimited library, there's a lot to love about having it within reach. These days, there are several models available in the market that fit various budgets with different sizes and features. Just this year, Amazon launched four new models, including the first one that can let you read comics in color.

Once you find the right Kindle for you, the next question is how do you make it fit seamlessly into the rest of your life. Apart from learning some of our easy Kindle tricks, like bookmarking pages and using the dictionary, you can also invest in accessories that help elevate the e-reading experience. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some pretty interesting options that fit different kinds of readers, such as those who are always in flying planes, prefer to be lying down, or even like to read during their morning commute. To learn more about our process, you can skip to the end of the article, but if you're keen to know all the unique accessories you can get for yourself (or someone you love), keep on reading.

