Amazon Reveals Four New Kindles (Including The First Color Model) - Which Is Best For You?

Amazon has just launched the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, the first e-reader in its portfolio to embrace a color panel. So far, every e-reader Amazon has launched has featured a monochrome panel. The latest Kindle with a colorful panel offers a 32GB storage capacity and a 300 ppi color display, matching the Paperwhite's sharpness. Amazon notes that in addition to reading color content, such as visual stories and comic books, the new model also lets one use color highlights for text.

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition comes equipped with a glare-free display that is capable of adjusting the front light towards brightness change, depending on the external luminance levels, similar to how smartphones and laptops adjust their brightness output. For reading in the dark, users can also tweak the display temperature and give it a color tinge that offers an eye-strain-free reading experience.

Notably, the build of the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is waterproof build, and according to the product page, you can take it for a reading session in the pool, as well. The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition boasts up to eight weeks of battery life on a single charge and also comes with wireless charging facility. It is available for pre-order now, carrying a price tag of $279.99, and will begin shipping on October 30.

