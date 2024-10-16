Amazon Reveals Four New Kindles (Including The First Color Model) - Which Is Best For You?
Amazon has just launched the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, the first e-reader in its portfolio to embrace a color panel. So far, every e-reader Amazon has launched has featured a monochrome panel. The latest Kindle with a colorful panel offers a 32GB storage capacity and a 300 ppi color display, matching the Paperwhite's sharpness. Amazon notes that in addition to reading color content, such as visual stories and comic books, the new model also lets one use color highlights for text.
The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition comes equipped with a glare-free display that is capable of adjusting the front light towards brightness change, depending on the external luminance levels, similar to how smartphones and laptops adjust their brightness output. For reading in the dark, users can also tweak the display temperature and give it a color tinge that offers an eye-strain-free reading experience.
Notably, the build of the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is waterproof build, and according to the product page, you can take it for a reading session in the pool, as well. The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition boasts up to eight weeks of battery life on a single charge and also comes with wireless charging facility. It is available for pre-order now, carrying a price tag of $279.99, and will begin shipping on October 30.
One for the serious note-takers
Amazon has also updated the Kindle Scribe, – which SlashGear gave high-praise in our 2023 review — giving it a paper-like surface finish, adorned with white borders. This time around, there is a dash of colors on the edge, one that extends all the way to the Premium Pen, as well. "It feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tipped eraser feels like a pencil," says Amazon about the companion stylus. The Pen also gets a digital eraser at the top and a customizable shortcut button, too. Plus, it doesn't require charging.
The new Scribe also comes with a built-in notebook and a handful of AI features you should be using, such as handwriting detection and content summarization. Users can also annotate directly within the books they are reading. It further introduces what Amazon calls Active Canvas, a fresh take on the note-taking system that brings new templates, handwriting-to-text conversion, and advanced sharing features.
Amazon has jazzed up the entire look with uniform bezels and a more notebook-like design, while the display size remains identical at 10.2 inches, yielding a pixel density worth 300 ppi. Storage options stand at 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB, while color choices are Tungsten and Metallic Jade. This one has a starting cost of $399.99. Pre-orders are now live, and the device will be up for grabs starting December 4, 2024.
Affordable Kindles get some love, too
Amazon has also updated one of the best tablets for e-book reading: the Kindle Paperwhite. This one introduces an updated display architecture that boosts the contrast and enhances the performance to serve "25% faster page turns." The display size has also climbed to a 7-inch diagonal, while retaining its title as the thinnest Kindle that Amazon has to offer right now.
The storage option on the updated Paperwhite is 16GB, but you can jump up to 32GB with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The asking price of the new Paperwhite is $159.99, while the Signature Edition retails at $199.99. A Kindle Paperwhite Kids version is also on the table, and it will be up for grabs at $179.99. All three versions are now available to purchase via Amazon.
The last entrant in Amazon's updated portfolio is the entry-point Kindle. This one still offers a 6-inch screen with a 300 ppi pixel density (but with 25% higher brightness this time around), 16GB of storage, and a battery that lasts up to six weeks on a single charge. In addition to the usual black trim, the new iteration also comes in a stunning Matcha green shade. Priced at $109.99, you can already grab this one from Amazon.
Which one is the right choice for you?
For folks whose primary concern is an affordable as well as pocketable reading device, the entry-point Kindle is the best choice. It's a no-hassle reading slate that covers the basics, and now looks better than ever in its green avatar.
If you are after a slightly bigger slate, the 7-inch Kindle Paperwhite is where you should look. It also offers perks like an adjustable warm light, a cleaner design, and an IPX8-rated waterproof build. Moreover, it delivers more color choice's viz. Raspberry and Jade.
In case you've been yearning for a Kindle that lets you read in color, your only choice is the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. With this one, you also get wireless charging support, a cleaner design, and a waterproof build as added perks.
Finally, we have the Kindle Scribe. This one is directly aimed at folks who want the convenience of a stylus for jotting down notes, and a software that can handle their scribbling duties. The 2024 iteration is better than ever, thanks to a more modern design and advanced note-taking features, tagging alongside a premium stylus.