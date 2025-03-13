Every Major Music Streaming Service, Ranked

The way we consume music has drastically changed over the past few decades.We've come a long way from vinyl records to CDs, and then from buying music on online platforms to streaming audio at will. Nowadays, audio streaming has become ubiquitous in such a way that pretty much nobody listens to music in any other form. No matter which app or service you use, streaming movies, shows, and audio has become extremely simple and affordable, making it the default option for most people. However, there are a plethora of music streaming apps and services out there with various different perks. Some offer lossless audio, while others offer a massive library with social features that cater to the Gen-Z audience.

Owing to this, you may be confused as to which music streaming service is the most suitable for you. Should you opt for YouTube Music just because someone recommended it to you, or should you go with Tidal to please the audiophile in you? Should you just play it safe and opt for Spotify? We'll try to answer all of these questions by ranking all the popular music streaming services based on multiple factors like music library, ease of use, features, and pricing. By the end, you should be able to decide which one's for you.