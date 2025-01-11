5 Alternatives To The Phone-Sized Boox Palma Ereader

Over the years, the electronic ink (e-ink) reader segment has exploded far beyond the Kindle stronghold. Some brands even went beyond the monochrome panels and introduced color e-ink readers, while others experimented beyond the traditional dairy format. Among those brands is Onyx Boox, and the most standout device in its portfolio is easily the Boox Palma.

Advertisement

Think of it as an e-reader, but one that is as pocketable as a phone, but with the added flexibility of Android. I've had the Palma ever since its launch, and have used it more extensively than any Kindle. The biggest benefit, of course, is the palm-friendly build and the lightweight profile. It even has a camera for scanning documents.

Another standout aspect of the Palma is the thoughtful UX work. There are far more display customization options than with a Kindle, from contrast and refresh rate levels to color temperature and light filter strength. Moreover, the pre-installed Neo Reader offers even deeper customization, and it is one of the most fleshed-out applications of its kind, especially for devices aimed at reading enthusiasts. It is, however, not without its flaws. The build is not what you would call premium by conventional definitions. Moreover, it doesn't offer cellular connectivity support. Some might even argue that a price tag close to $300 is a bit high for a device that is essentially a pocket-sized e-reader in a phone's garb.

Advertisement

If you're looking for alternatives, here are some of the best.