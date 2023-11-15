Analogue Pocket's Newest Limited Editions Are Total Nostalgia, But They Won't Be Here Long

Analogue is adding more color options to its Pocket handheld, and this one is going to stir quite some frenzy among the fanboys of Nintendo's retro offerings. The latest addition to Analogue's portfolio is a selection of eight new Pocket color options, all lifted straight from the GameBoy Advanced (GBA) and GameBoy Color (GBC).

All the shades are solid and will be available in a total of eight colors, viz., blue, green, indigo, spice, orange, pink, red, silver, and yellow. Analogue puts its latest drop under the Classic Limited Editions banner, and true to its name, the latest batch will indeed be a limited-supply hot commodity.

Analogue

In fact, the company will sell the Pocket in the eight GBA and GBC-inspired shades only once. They will go on sale at 8:00 a.m. PDT on November 17 and will start shipping three days later. You might want to set a reminder for the sale slot, as the Analogue website is already out of stock, and these limited edition variants will certainly sell like hotcakes.