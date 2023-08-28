Analogue Is Releasing A Limited-Edition Pocket That Glows In The Dark

Transparent gadgets are making a comeback, but Analogue has more ambitious ideas in mind. The company has announced a glow-in-the-dark version of its Pocket gaming handheld will be up for grabs in the coming days. Fittingly named "Glow in The Dark" edition, this limited-run variant has a neon green chassis, which itself looks more appealing than the usual white and grey variants.

On exposure to light, the special plastic material accumulates energy and then glows in dark surroundings with a green aura. Analogue says it will be sold in "highly limited quantities," which means there are high chances that this one will go out of stock pretty soon. If you're interested in grabbing one, the sale kicks off at 8 a.m. (PDT) on September 1, 2023, while shipments commence four days later. Moreover, Analogue is limiting the limited edition trim to two units per person, so there's that caveat, too.

The Analogue is usually out of stock from the company's official website, and unless you want to pay a premium for it in the reseller market, you should check out some of its alternatives, as well. The rest of the glow-in-the-dark package is the usual Pocket handheld affair. It doesn't require any emulation and supports over 2,700+ titles across retro devices like the Game Boy series. You can also enjoy Atari Lynx, Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, etc. titles using a cartridge adapter.