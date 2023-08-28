Analogue Is Releasing A Limited-Edition Pocket That Glows In The Dark
Transparent gadgets are making a comeback, but Analogue has more ambitious ideas in mind. The company has announced a glow-in-the-dark version of its Pocket gaming handheld will be up for grabs in the coming days. Fittingly named "Glow in The Dark" edition, this limited-run variant has a neon green chassis, which itself looks more appealing than the usual white and grey variants.
On exposure to light, the special plastic material accumulates energy and then glows in dark surroundings with a green aura. Analogue says it will be sold in "highly limited quantities," which means there are high chances that this one will go out of stock pretty soon. If you're interested in grabbing one, the sale kicks off at 8 a.m. (PDT) on September 1, 2023, while shipments commence four days later. Moreover, Analogue is limiting the limited edition trim to two units per person, so there's that caveat, too.
The Analogue is usually out of stock from the company's official website, and unless you want to pay a premium for it in the reseller market, you should check out some of its alternatives, as well. The rest of the glow-in-the-dark package is the usual Pocket handheld affair. It doesn't require any emulation and supports over 2,700+ titles across retro devices like the Game Boy series. You can also enjoy Atari Lynx, Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, etc. titles using a cartridge adapter.
The secret behind the glow
Analogue says it has used "a proprietary high-quality photo-luminescent plastic" for the limited edition Pocket, adding that the special plastic material can charge using direct sunlight and incandescent bulbs. The company says how many hours of light exposure you need for a full charge, but promises that the surface can emit a starry green light for hours at a stretch.
Glow-in-the-dark materials are not exactly a new science. Technically known as photoluminescent materials, these products contain inorganic phosphors in the form of phosphorescent powders. When they are exposed to light in a certain wavelength range, such as ultraviolet, these phosphor particles get energized.
The energy is stored in the form of photons, the smallest packet of light. When the light source is removed aka when it gets dark, these phosphor particles release the energy in the form of visible light. In the Analogue Pocket's case, you see a green aura emanating from the surface of its limited edition glow-in-the-dark device.
Zinc Sulfide and Strontium Aluminate are two of the most commonly used phosphor compounds, but the latter is more popular these days because it offers stronger light persistence. Usually, it is molded with plastic to make hard materials like the chassis of the Analogue Pocket, but when mixed with other chemicals, you also get products like glowing wristbands, glow sticks for exploration, and even clothing items.