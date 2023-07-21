Analogue Pocket Orders Will Finally Start Shipping Out Again In August

If you're looking to play Game Boy games on a quality, modern device compatible with your old cartridges, chances are that you've thought about buying an Analogue Pocket. But preordering one doesn't necessarily mean you'll immediately get it; the Pocket has been notorious for how long it takes to ship. Fortunately, if you've preordered an Analogue Pocket before July 20, you can expect one this year, possibly even as early as August.

That's when Analogue, Inc. says it will begin shipping out its latest wave of Analogue Pockets. It's unclear how long it will take for this wave of orders to complete shipping, so even if you have preordered before July 20, you may not get your hands on a Pocket until late summer, if not later. The Analogue Pocket retails for $219.99. Accessories for the Pocket will also be shipping out, but Pocket Adapter Sets will ship separately sometime later this year.

If you have preordered a Pocket already, it's quite possible that you've moved since then. Don't worry — Analogue will email you before sending out your Pocket to confirm or change your shipping address. (You can also change your address ahead of time.)