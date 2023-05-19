Analogue Duo Pre-Orders Finally Open, But You Have To Be Fast

So, what does the Analogue Duo have cooking under the hood? According to Analogue, it is designed to support nearly every NEC game format ever made. This includes Hucards, TurboChips, and three kinds of CD-ROM. With that kind of support, the Duo can run games for the TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, TurboGrafx CD, PC Engine CD-ROM², and Super Arcade CD-ROM². All that is propped up by the company's proprietary AnalogueOS, guaranteed to run at 1080p with no lag. To clarify, this is not an emulation console; you do need the physical media to play games, though the Duo isn't region-locked, so they can be from anywhere and in any language.

The Duo features built-in support for Bluetooth and 2.4g controller connections, though Analogue particularly recommends controllers created by 8BitDo. You can connect up to four controllers at once for local multiplayer with no external receivers required. And if you happen to have the original hardware for the supported consoles, the Duo also features those consoles' original controller hookups, as well as USB plugs if you want to use a modern wired controller.

The Analogue Duo does not have a set release date yet, but it is projected to ship before the end of 2023.