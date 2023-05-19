Analogue Duo Pre-Orders Finally Open, But You Have To Be Fast
While the Super Nintendo and the Sega Genesis were some of the most well-known game consoles of the fourth generation, they weren't the only kids on the block. Consoles like the Turbografix-16 (otherwise known as the PC Engine), while not quite as explosively popular, definitely had their niches, and still enjoy comfortable spots in the annals of gaming history. Whether you owned one of those classic consoles or are looking to explore an unfamiliar past, Analogue is now offering a great way to do it.
Analogue Duo is available for preorder now in limited quantities.
Pre-orders have officially launched for the Analogue Duo, a new standalone retro console designed to play games from the "most underappreciated video game systems of all time," according to the official page. The Duo comes in the black USA coloration and the white JPN coloration, with both models costing $249.99 USD. However, this isn't your typical holiday rush console. The Duo, at least for its initial run, will only be available in limited quantities. You can only order up to two at once, and Analogue has not specified how long supplies will last. If you want in on this nostalgia wave, you'd better get to ordering, pronto.
Analogue Duo specs
So, what does the Analogue Duo have cooking under the hood? According to Analogue, it is designed to support nearly every NEC game format ever made. This includes Hucards, TurboChips, and three kinds of CD-ROM. With that kind of support, the Duo can run games for the TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, TurboGrafx CD, PC Engine CD-ROM², and Super Arcade CD-ROM². All that is propped up by the company's proprietary AnalogueOS, guaranteed to run at 1080p with no lag. To clarify, this is not an emulation console; you do need the physical media to play games, though the Duo isn't region-locked, so they can be from anywhere and in any language.
The Duo features built-in support for Bluetooth and 2.4g controller connections, though Analogue particularly recommends controllers created by 8BitDo. You can connect up to four controllers at once for local multiplayer with no external receivers required. And if you happen to have the original hardware for the supported consoles, the Duo also features those consoles' original controller hookups, as well as USB plugs if you want to use a modern wired controller.
The Analogue Duo does not have a set release date yet, but it is projected to ship before the end of 2023.