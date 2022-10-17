Analogue Gives Big Pocket Shipping Update, Announces Final Runs Of Mega Sg And Super Nt

Retro gaming isn't back so much as it never really left, which is at least partially why the Analogue Pocket has been drawing so much attention from certain circles. The tiny handheld looks somewhat retro and supports many classic games, but it's also more modern than you might expect.

Out of the box, the Analogue Pocket can play game cartridges from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance — that's close to 3,000 different games. But it can also play other classic handheld console games from systems like the Game Gear and NeoGeo Pocket, provided you have the necessary adapters. As well, the console makes them look good with a 3.5-inch LCD screen packing a 1600 x 1440 resolution.

That all sounds great, but one of the Analogue Pocket's biggest problems is availability due to a combination of demand and production capacity — an issue so persistent that some have been looking for alternatives while they wait. Fortunately, there's good news, as both the second and third rounds of preorders are expected to be on their way to customers by the end of 2022.