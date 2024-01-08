TCL Launches Nxtpaper 3.0 With New Tablets And 50-Series Phones

Not to sound like your optometrist, but it's no secret that staring at screens for extended lengths of time isn't exactly good for your eyes. Knowing this and actually forming good viewing habits are two completely different things, however. So much of what is available on smart devices is designed to be addictive and consume hours of time that it can be hard to break away without a little reminder now and then.

According to TCL's press release (docx), its Nxtpaper technology "includes a built-in eye-care assistant to send reminders and support users in developing healthier digital viewing habits. The rest reminder encourages breaks during prolonged use, assisting users in adopting the '20-20-20' rule, namely a 20-second break every 20 minutes and focus on an object 20 feet away, a practice often recommended by eye health experts. In addition, the function can also detect poor lighting or whether a user is too close and send gentle reminders." This could be extremely beneficial for those who have difficulty moderating their screen time. TCL also mentions that those who prefer not to receive these notifications can turn them off with a single click.

The new 3.0 update has several new features as well, including a new user interface and "3-in-1 UI optimized for different viewing scenarios," which offers a normal viewing screen that defaults to a low blue-light setting without the yellow tint, a low-contrast Color Paper Mode which it claims is designed for comic reading, and a black and white Ink Paper mode that is designed for users to comfortably read e-books.