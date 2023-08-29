TCL's New Budget-Friendly Android Phones Need To Come To The US, But Will They?

The abundance of screens around us makes it imperative to mitigate the negative impacts of constant exposure to artificial light. For conscious consumers, electronics brands have been exploring solutions in the form of blue-light filters or alternative display technologies like electronic paper (ePaper). TCL, famous for its value-for-money TVs, display innovations, and smartphones, now adds to the momentum with new smartphones featuring displays that resemble full-color ePaper ones.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER and TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G smartphones come with the company's bespoke display technology designed to cut out glare and offer "eye comfort" without the shortcomings of traditional ePaper displays. The technology is offered on certain TCL laptops and tablets and is coming to smartphones for the first time. It features a matte, paper-like surface, accompanied by a dedicated color sensor that adjusts the display's color temperature according to the ambient lighting, analogous to the iPhone's TrueTone feature. Notably, while the display is claimed to be ePaper-like, it isn't actually ePaper. This means it refreshes instantly and is free from the jitters or lag characteristic of traditional ePaper displays.

In addition to the hardware, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone series has a suite of software features with different color modes, including a monochrome, tweaking the display's visibility and contents. The duo is also compatible with the company's T-Pen passive stylus, sold as a separate accessory.