Why Are TCL TVs So Cheap? And Are They Any Good?

TCL TVs often come in at reasonable prices compared to bigger-name competitors. Better recognized brands, such as Samsung and Sony, offer products that cost more than TCL equivalents despite what appear, on paper, to be comparable feature sets. So, is TCL any good?

Short answer? Yes.

Skeptical shoppers are right to be concerned. In an age of visual oneupmanship and competing smart TV standards, the consumer television market is fraught. Prices at the top end are dizzyingly high, while lower-priced sets often have a noticeable drop in quality.

By all appearances, TCL is building a successful business by offering a happy medium. Statista reports that as of 2019, TCL was the second-largest TV manufacturer in the world, just behind Samsung and notably ahead of notable names like Sony and LG. TCL finds a midpoint unavailable to other companies through a unique corporate structure that, by chance or good governance, passes savings onto the savvy TV buyer without an unacceptable loss of quality.