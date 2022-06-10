TCL Stylus 5G — A Stylus-Centric Phone At A Bargain Price

You rarely get really bad smartphones anymore. Even a decade ago, opting for a lower-end phone would usually leave you grappling with an unresponsive touch screen, struggling to get a signal, and when you could make a call you would end up questioning the audio quality.

A week with the TCL STYLUS 5G has not changed my mind, it functions perfectly well as a phone. I managed to get a 5G signal everywhere my Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a 5G signal. Everyone who tried to call me got through, the audio quality was fine, I could send and receive messages as well as anyone using an Android can, and the 13-megapixel front camera was adequate for video calls. If you're not bothering with the stylus and just want to use your fingers, you'll find the touch screen responsive and pleasant to use. The screen itself, while only FHD, is clear and visible across a number of lighting conditions, while also being quite smudge-resistant. NXT Vision is a piece of software that automatically adjusts the color, contrast, and sharpness of pictures, videos, and games — adding a bit of extra visual quality to the phone's display.

The 4,000 mAh battery is enough to get you through a day of average use. The battery's on-paper capacity isn't everything, how much power the phone needs is a major factor. In terms of practical battery life, it's on par with most other phones on the market including a few of the high-end ones. The storage can also be upgraded to a staggering 2 TB via a micro SD card.