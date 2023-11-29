6 Ways To Lower Your Screen Time On Android

It's no secret that smartphones when used beyond their intended utility, end up causing more damage than most would like to admit. Of course, distractions from a constant barrage of notifications are known enemies of sustained concentration and disrupt productivity. However, there is no dearth of scientific literature out there that details the physical and psychological impact of unhealthy smartphone habits.

Research funded by the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke notes that extended durations of screen time during bedtime and throughout the sleeping period correlate with inferior sleep quality, reduced sleep efficiency, and increased time taken to fall asleep.

Another research published in the Physiology journal indicates that using phones and tablets before bedtime extends the duration of falling asleep, shifts the body's internal clock later, lowers the level of sleep-aiding melatonin hormone, affects the quantity and timing of REM sleep, and diminishes alertness the next morning.

Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

Additionally, the immediate use of light-emitting devices before sleep heightens alertness during that period, potentially causing individuals to postpone their bedtime. Overall, it leads to a lack of adequate sleep and disrupts natural sleep-wake cycles, which can negatively affect performance, health, and safety.

Thankfully, Android phones come with a bunch of tools that can help you lose your grip on smartphones. The best part is that they are not limited to any specific brand's Android devices. What follows is a brief overview of those helpful tools to wrest control of your digital life from multiple avenues.