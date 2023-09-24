This Android Feature Will Ensure You Get Your Work Done Without Distractions

Research reveals that smartphones in the workplace can lead to a remarkable 34% rise in productivity. Considering all the cool things you can do with your device, this finding is no longer surprising. After all, you can use your phone to collaborate more seamlessly with your colleagues, reach clients and customers with ease, and accomplish some tasks even while on the move. Unfortunately, with how often you use your phone, you're also exposed to the risk of getting distracted by it. You might find yourself checking Instagram in the middle of composing an email or scrolling through Reddit while brainstorming the best way to present your budget report.

Indeed, smartphones can be a source of distraction, but the good news is that they also offer some handy tools to minimize these distractions. Two such features on Android are the Focus mode and Do Not Disturb. We'll walk you through how to enable both to help you get more work done.