Take Charge Of Your Digital Wellbeing: How To Minimize iPhone Overuse

Have you ever had that feeling when you're without your smartphone for a while, and it's like you're missing an important part of yourself? You keep reaching for your phone in your pocket, only to find it's not there. It can feel a bit like going through sudden caffeine withdrawal, where you don't feel quite right until you can get your hands on a Coke. The intensity of this feeling can vary from person to person. While it might be minimal for some, for others, it's become a full-blown addiction. The difference is that some people recognize when they've had enough screen time and know when to take a break, while others want to stay glued to their screens all day, and any attempt to withdraw from it, even briefly, feels like a real struggle.

This is why your iPhone has some digital well-being features designed to help you reduce your smartphone usage. They can help protect your eyes from the strain of staring at your phone's screen for too long, which can cause eye damage over time. Plus, making the most of these features can help you effectively cut down on your iPhone usage or even take a break from it. This way, you can enjoy outdoor activities with your family and friends, have quality face-to-face time, and meet new people instead of being hunched over your screen. So, here are a few of those features to help you minimize your iPhone's use.