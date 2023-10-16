How To Make Your iPhone's Screen Black And White (And Why You Should)

Almost everyone has a cell phone these days. Apart from being a necessary tool for communication and daily life organization, it's also an excellent means to access all sorts of entertainment. You've got a seemingly endless list of available games to play, music to listen to, videos to watch, text to read, and online discourse to respond to, among other things. Most of the apps and platforms that provide them often come with a main feed armed with infinite scroll, encouraging users to spend as much time browsing as possible.

With the constant barrage of content in the palm of your hands, it's very easy to lose time on your mobile device. If self-control or self-inflicted time management constraints are not cutting it, you can rig your gadget so that it becomes less of a distraction. On an iPhone, there are several display settings you can tweak. Similar to how you can invert the colors on your Android phone, you can also set up your iPhone screen so that light elements appear dark and vice versa. Another thing you can do is change your iPhone display to black and white so it becomes less colorful and captivating to look at.