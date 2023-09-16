How To Invert The Screen Colors On Your Android Phone

Compared to merely turning on dark mode, opting to invert colors will turn light parts of your current screen dark and vice versa. This includes all apps as well as any form of media that you like to view on your phone like photos or videos. For devices running on at least Android 11.0, color inversion is offered as an accessibility feature, perhaps to aid users who have varying levels of visual impairment to better see things on their phone screens. In most cases, it's easier to read light-colored text against a dark-colored background, and opting to invert colors ensures that you can do so on every single app installed on your device as opposed to only on those that support a dark theme.

On most Android phones, here's how you can turn on color inversion:

Launch the Settings app. Go to Accessibility. Head to "Color and motion." Tap "Color inversion." Enable the toggle next to "Use color inversion."

If the steps above don't work for you, then you may need to explore other menus in the Settings app because features may be labeled differently. For instance, on a Samsung Galaxy phone, "Color inversion" can be found when you tap "Visibility enhancements" instead of "Color and motion." Meanwhile, on a OnePlus phone, you may need to go to System first to get to Accessibility. To make it easier to locate the correct visual option, launch the Settings app and use the search function to look up "color inversion."