This Hidden Samsung Galaxy Feature Enables Dark Mode On Every App

Smartphone users who are on their devices almost round the clock will eventually find themselves with extremely tired eyes at the end of the day. Depending on how high the screen brightness is turned up in some cases, extended exposure can even be detrimental to your eyesight. To help manage this, many Android phone brands have built-in features that let you manage your phone use and enable you to set schedules for changes to your phone screen display settings. Samsung Galaxy phones even have a hidden setting that forces all phone apps to launch in dark mode.

Switching your Android phone to dark mode has its perks. Apart from giving your strained eyes a much-needed break, it can also somewhat preserve your mobile phone's battery life. Additionally, it provides you with a less obtrusive way of browsing on your device when you are in a public place at night or a dimly lit environment among other people.

A lot of Android apps have built-in dark mode capabilities that allow you to see the app's interface with a more eye-friendly dark theme. However, some third-party apps default to their regular daytime mode, which, more often than not, uses white or bright background colors that can be almost painful to look at 24/7. If you own a Samsung Galaxy device and you'd like dark mode to be your permanent display setting across all your apps, you merely have to tweak a couple of settings to enable a systemwide change.