How To Edit The Quick Settings Menu On Your Android Phone And Why You Might Want To

If you own an Android phone, it's safe to say that you're familiar with the quick settings feature even if you never learned its proper name. Swipe down from the top of your phone's screen, then do that a second time; a menu will open that features bubbles, buttons, or tiles with different settings and tools, such as airplane mode and Wi-Fi. Tap these bubbles (or tiles, depending on the UI) and they'll either become highlighted, indicating they're active, or they'll turn gray, indicating that they've been disabled.

Quick settings are purely there for convenience; they make it very easy to quickly turn the phone's flashlight on, turn Bluetooth off, enable a VPN connection, switch the display over to a low blue light mode, and many other things. The exact items featured in your phone's quick settings panel will depend on the manufacturer and which version of its user interface (such as One UI on Galaxy phones) the device is running.

Regardless, all Android phones have something in common when it comes to quick settings: you can edit them yourself, and there's a good reason you should do so. While we can't provide specific directions for every Android phone on the market, the process is more or less the same on all of them.