VPNs May Not Be As Safe As You Thought

Your data can leak out of the VPN tunnel, revealing your IP address and DNS queries. That's called DNS leaking, where instead of rerouting the requests to the VPN provider's servers, the DNS requests go straight to your ISP. DNS is a system that tells your computer the relevant IP addresses for websites — so, in effect, logs of DNS requests can reveal which websites you visit. The same can happen with your IP address if the operating system sends a request outside of the tunnel (via OverEngineer).

Apple devices running iOS are particularly vulnerable to this bypassing. Once a tunnel is established, all existing connections are supposed to be reset, and then they're encrypted through the VPN. But iPhones or iPads don't allow VPNs to tunnel established connections, which can stay open and continue to leak your real IP address for minutes or even hours, according to ProtonVPN, which first reported the issue in 2020 and most recently updated it in August 2022.

Because it's built into the OS itself, any app can bypass the VPN, and only Apple can provide a fix, of which no suitable one has been provided, according to Proton. Even if the VPN is working just as it is supposed to, there's no guarantee of privacy. The tunnel opens into the VPN servers, so the vendor can see and track everything you're doing online.