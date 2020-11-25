Samsung Galaxy S21 feature may baffle Bixby haters

The Samsung Galaxy S21 was tipped today to include a feature that’ll baffle haters of the Samsung voice assistant Bixby. The inclusion of a dedicated Bixby button on Samsung devices over the past few years just became extra strange. Samsung’s just been tipped to expand on their use of Bixby, this time with a feature that some users may remember… sorta already existed on Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the past, but does not exist on the most modern round of devices.

Sources speaking with SamMobile this week suggest that Samsung is developing a new* way to unlock your smartphone. Launching with the Samsung Galaxy S21, per the source, users will be able to unlock their phone with Bixby Voice. Sorta just like you used to be able to do with Bixby… but can’t anymore.

It’d be a shock if Samsung brought this feature back as a key selling point for the next Galaxy smartphone. Especially given Samsung’s luck with pushing the powers of their own smart assistant system, and the relative lack of distinction voice assistant systems offer over one-another in the market today in general, this feature might well be included, but not necessarily pushed as a primary function.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will almost certainly include a fingerprint scanner, too, so no worries on that login method. It’s unlikely there’ll be any major focus on iris scanning or face scanning, but the basic code login systems will more than likely stick around too.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the rest of the devices Samsung will launch in 2021, take a peek at the timeline below. The next Samsung smartphone lineup is looking like a significant divergence from the past, not least of all because the Galaxy Note and its S Pen is tipped to expand to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Z foldable collection.