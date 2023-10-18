This Hidden iOS 17 Feature Works To Protect Your Eyes, Here's How To Set It Up

Eye strain is a fairly common concern when it comes to screen-based electronics, and is one of the reasons many now offer features like Dark Mode, Night Mode, automatic screen dimming, and so on. It's also why Apple has introduced its new Screen Distance option in iOS 17 (and iPad OS 17) for devices that support FaceID.

Screen Distance basically uses the device's front-facing camera and other sensors to determine how far your eyes are from the screen. If you hold the device closer than 12 inches for a long enough period of time (roughly a few minutes) a message will appear on the screen to let you know, then you'll have to move it back until it detects the proper distance before you can continue.

This may sound irritating, especially if it pops up at an inopportune moment, but the goal is to break you of the potential habit of keeping the screen too close — and thus reduce your chances of straining your eyes. Apple also believes it may help to avoid the development of myopia (nearsightedness) in children if they can get used to holding their devices at a more eye-safe distance from a young age.