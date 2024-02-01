How To Set Up The Digital Wellbeing Dashboard On Android

Digital Wellbeing is a Google-made app that's pre-installed on most Android phones, and it is meant to help you create healthy digital habits as they relate to your phone usage. First announced back in May 2018, it was released for Pixel and Android One devices later that year. It became available to all Android phones soon after, and most features work on devices running Android 9 "Pie" or higher.

The app features a dashboard that details exactly how you're using your phone, and apart from that, it has several tools to help limit distractions, screen time, and unhealthy sleep patterns. It arms you with knowledge, such as which apps you use the most and how often you unlock your phone, and lets you enable things like app timers, bedtime mode, and parental controls to manage your time better. Put simply, the Digital Wellbeing app is aimed at helping users maintain a healthy balance between their digital and real lives.