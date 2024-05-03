Are Video Game Emulators Illegal? Here's What The Courts Have Ruled

If you've been keeping up with video game news, then you may have heard about how Nintendo sued the makers of Yuzu, a multiplatform Nintendo Switch emulator, before agreeing to settle for $2.4 million a week later. If you have any familiarity with the video game console emulation scene, or maybe even if you don't but only read surface-level takes, you may be confused as to how and why this was possible. The conventional wisdom is that emulators themselves are legal and it's distributing the console software (games, BIOS, copy protection keys, etc.) that crosses a line.

How did we get there? Court cases in the very late 1990s and very early 2000s initiated by Sony against a pair of PlayStation emulators that were sold at retail set some precedents that have largely been followed ever since. There are no copyright laws that are granular enough to definitively weigh in on emulation's legality, but the case law is clear enough to set a clear blueprint. If there is no previously copyrighted code like BIOS included, whether because the console didn't have BIOS, the emulator devs reverse-engineered it, or they simply released the emulator without it, then that emulator is presumed to be fully legal.