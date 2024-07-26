12 Of The Best Chrome Extensions To Boost Your Productivity

Google Chrome needs no introduction. It's effectively the world's de facto browser, so good that most people go out of their way to download it rather than sticking with the default Microsoft Edge or Safari. According to Statista, Chrome commanded a 63.6% share of internet users across the world between July and August 2023. Huge, when the next largest on that list is Safari at just under 20%.

Chrome ranks fairly highly in speed tests depending on whom you ask, usually in the top three. It's great on desktop or on mobile. And since developers have practically built the web around it, it will probably remain the internet's central pillar. Yet despite its popularity and backing by a multi-billion dollar tech giant, Chrome is shockingly feature-poor. You need extensions to unlock its true potential, especially if you want to maximize productivity without having to abandon ship for another browser.

Many things that aid productivity in other browsers are partially or completely lacking in Chrome. Take reader mode (one of many examples), a feature every browser and its dog was doing for half a decade already. Chrome just incorporated circa 2023 — and only in a bizarrely unhelpful and counterintuitive side panel. It's emblematic of how stripped-down other features feel, if they even exist. The point is, extensions will add the functionality Google is dragging its feet to incorporate and help you work much faster. Here are 12 to get you started.