Firefox Vs. Google Chrome: Which Is Better?

You may think that a web browser is just a way to access the web, and that it doesn't particularly matter which one you use. While this is partially true, you'll be hard-pressed to find a popular web browser that has severe incompatibilities with web content or just doesn't work on a basic level — there's more to a web browser than opening URLs.

The web browser you choose can have a big impact on your browsing experience, from how webpages look, to how long they take to load — and how hard your computer's hardware has to work to keep up.

According to StatCounter, Google's Chrome web browser is by far the most popular browser, followed closely by Safari, with Microsoft Edge and Firefox coming in third and fourth place. It's unsurprising that Safari and Edge are popular — they are each the default browsers for their respective platforms. Putting popularity by default aside, that leaves Chrome and Firefox as the most popular third-party web browsers, regardless of the vast chasm in popularity between the two — Chrome has a market share of 65.7%, while Firefox only commands 3.14% of the market.