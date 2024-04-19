How To Use Speech-To-Text On Google Docs

Speech-to-text is a great way for users to give their fingers a rest and let programs shoulder the weight of typing out text, but some may have concerns that a vocal dictation software like Google Docs' voice typing is relatively limited in what it can do. However, voice typing on Google Docs has a far more robust feature set than simply transcribing audio. In reality, the feature supports a lengthy list of voice commands that give users the power to make all sorts of changes to their documents without even touching the keyboard.

Voice typing is designed to recognize and distinguish specific voice commands from regular spoken words. These commands can range from basic functions like "Copy," "Paste," and "Italicize" to complex actions like "Insert table of contents" or "Create bulleted list." Essentially, voice typing supports vocal shortcuts for just about every basic action one can take while normally editing a document through Google Docs, right down to dictating the exact formatting of the document itself. Generally speaking, the software will recognize whatever editing-related command is given. However, should users have trouble getting the software to do exactly what they want, they can simply request to "See all voice commands" to get a comprehensive list.

For the time being, Google Docs voice typing can only recognize and carry out English voice commands. Nonetheless, this software stands as quite an important accessibility feature.