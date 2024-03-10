These 2 Keyboard Shortcuts Will Turn You Into A Google Docs Expert

Google Docs is a powerful word processor that allows you to not only write and edit text documents, but also easily manage word files and even collaborate with other writers, provided that everybody has a Google account. It's also completely cloud-based, which means any document you create will be saved online and can be accessed on any computer or mobile device that you log into.

If you're fairly new to using Google Docs, don't fret — the interface is incredibly straightforward and user-friendly, making it the perfect text editor for not-so-tech-savvy individuals. Most of the basic editing functions you'll need are right on the toolbar located underneath the navigation menu. In addition, you'll also have access to several game-changing features, such as document templates, fonts, plug-ins, and a sidebar that can be used to side-load other Google apps, all of which are designed to enhance your writing experience.

Once you've gotten the hang out of using Google Docs more regularly, the next step to take would be to familiarize yourself with keyboard shortcuts. There are at least two that every Google Docs user should know right off the bat.