Is Your Google Docs Toolbar Missing? Here's How To Get It Back

Google Docs has a "compact controls" feature that lets you remove distracting elements — such as the navigation bar and the toolbar that appear on top of the screen — from the main document page so you can concentrate on typing. Similarly, you also have the option of switching to a full-screen view so that the document takes up the majority of the screen. To try it out, select View from the navigation menu and click "Full screen."

When you enter full-screen mode, all the Google Docs controls will be automatically hidden. Whether you enabled full screen accidentally or simply want to have access to the menu and toolbar again, just hit Esc on your keyboard to show controls.

If you're not in full-screen mode and are still having a hard time finding the navigation menu or toolbar, you may have accidentally compacted or hidden them. There are two easy ways to bring either of them back:

If you can see the Google Docs toolbar and are missing the navigation menu press the downward arrow on the rightmost side of the toolbar.

If you are missing both the toolbar and the navigation menu, or are not seeing the downward arrow, hit Ctrl + Shift + F on your keyboard once or twice to unhide one or both.

The keyboard shortcuts to resurface hidden Google Docs controls are the same on a PC, Mac, or Chrome OS. If none of these solutions work, experts within the Google Docs Help forum recommend pressing Fn + Esc on your keyboard.