How To Scribble Handwritten Notes In Google Docs On Android

To use the new markup tools, open a new or existing document in Google Docs on your Android device, head into the editing mode, and you should see an icon resembling a scribbling pen. Tapping on it will give you further formatting options and will let you draw or write freehand.

The feature is set to roll out soon and will let users annotate using pens and highlighters of different colors. It is currently unknown if Google plans to bring this productivity-oriented tool to other platforms. It would make sense to do so, seeing as Apple dominates the tablet market share with its iPad. Not to mention, Google's own ChromeOS-based laptops popular among educators and students could benefit heavily from this markup feature.

The annotations and drawings that you make on your Android device will reflect on other platforms when viewing the same document as well. From the preview that Google has shared, you will be able to hide your drawings with a simple tap, instantly uncluttering the document. For now, there doesn't seem to be a way to convert handwritten notes to text, though. It's unclear if and when the ability to scribble will make its way to other operating systems, but for the time being, Google Docs' Smart Reply feature works great when collaborating with multiple people on the same document.