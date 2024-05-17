Twitter Is Dead As Elon Musk Completes Transition To X.com

Twitter's rebranding as X is the result of Elon Musk's long-running obsession with the letter. In addition to naming one of Tesla's cars the Model X, he has talked about making a website called "X.com" since the early days of his entrepreneurial endeavors. However, his original attempt at making X.com was one of Elon Musk's biggest tech failures that no one talks about.

After founding the company X.com in 1999, Musk partnered with PayPal owner Peter Thiel, folding PayPal under the X.com name. But Musk was reportedly the only one who liked the name "X," and after he was forced out of the company following a vote of no confidence from the board, Thiel renamed the company PayPal. 25 years later, Musk has finally achieved his goal of owning a product called "X," and all it took was giving up "Twitter," one of the most recognizable names in tech and social media.

In July 2023, Musk announced that Twitter would be renamed to X, and he installed a gigantic neon "X" sign on the roof of the company's headquarters. It was removed shortly thereafter, as a complaint was filed by an inspector, according to SFGate. 10 months later, the actual systems that power the platform formerly known as Twitter are finally hosted on X.com, completing one billionaire's lifelong dream.