5 Tips To Maximize Your Kindle's Battery Life

Kindles are well known for their prolonged battery life, with Amazon boasting that the base model can last upwards of six weeks with a single charge. Anyone using a Kindle can't use it for much other than reading, so it does make sense they can hold a charge like that. If you're not actively using the Kindle every day, you might even get longer out of a charge. If you want to get even more juice out of your reading device, there are many ways to make it happen.

These tips apply to all models of Kindle, whether it's the base model, the Paperwhite, or the Oasis. Nobody wants their Kindle to die in the middle of reading a good book, so you'll want to do what you can to maximize your life. Luckily, none of the tips will take much time to implement, which means you'll be able to get back to reading quickly.