Is The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Worth It? 4 Things To Know Before Buying

Unlike its competitors, Apple seldom ventures into different product categories. After the success of the iPhone, we saw the release of the first generation Apple Watch in 2015. This turned out incredibly well for the company, with Apple now one of the best-ranked major smartwatch brands.

Much like the tiering strategy of different iPhone models, Apple soon launched the Apple Watch SE, which cut down on some features to make the wearable experience affordable to more consumers. At this point, the Apple Watch was your best option if you owned an iPhone and other accessories like AirPods — the integration into Apple's ecosystem was tight and seamless. However, every model of the Apple Watch was still designed for regular daily wear — and while it could handle a few scuffs and maybe a drop or two, these wearables were by no means built for professional athletes or people who enjoy extreme sports.

This led to the debut of the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022, with an upgraded model hitting the shelves a year later. There are notable differences between the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and Ultra 2 — but none that would warrant an upgrade if you already own the first generation of the watch. For those who are considering upgrading to the Ultra experience, perhaps from a regular Apple Watch, or from one of the many other smartwatches in the market — is the purchase going to be worth it?

