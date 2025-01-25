Is The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Worth It? 4 Things To Know Before Buying
Unlike its competitors, Apple seldom ventures into different product categories. After the success of the iPhone, we saw the release of the first generation Apple Watch in 2015. This turned out incredibly well for the company, with Apple now one of the best-ranked major smartwatch brands.
Much like the tiering strategy of different iPhone models, Apple soon launched the Apple Watch SE, which cut down on some features to make the wearable experience affordable to more consumers. At this point, the Apple Watch was your best option if you owned an iPhone and other accessories like AirPods — the integration into Apple's ecosystem was tight and seamless. However, every model of the Apple Watch was still designed for regular daily wear — and while it could handle a few scuffs and maybe a drop or two, these wearables were by no means built for professional athletes or people who enjoy extreme sports.
This led to the debut of the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022, with an upgraded model hitting the shelves a year later. There are notable differences between the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and Ultra 2 — but none that would warrant an upgrade if you already own the first generation of the watch. For those who are considering upgrading to the Ultra experience, perhaps from a regular Apple Watch, or from one of the many other smartwatches in the market — is the purchase going to be worth it?
It's a big, rugged watch
The bump in the capabilities of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be alluring, but it doesn't come without added bulk. The watch is available in two colors, but in only one size — 49mm. Compared to the 46mm or 42mm sizes of the regular Apple Watch Series 10, or the smaller 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), the Ultra can be a big watch for many. It also weighs a fair bit heavier at 61 grams, as opposed to the aluminum version of the Series 10 watch that comes in at 36 grams.
The added weight is also thanks to the titanium build — which is the only material choice you get with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Protecting the front of the watch is a flat sapphire crystal display. Alongside the iconic digital crown and the side button, the Ultra 2 features a bright orange Action button which can be programmed to perform an action like toggling the flashlight or quickly starting a specific workout. Apart from sporting a larger display than the other Apple Watch options, the casing on the Ultra 2 is quite hefty too. Unless you're a pro athlete and require it for advanced fitness tracking, the Apple Watch Ultra 2's prominent presence on your wrist can be mildly frustrating as a daily wear accessory.
The extra features you're getting
In our review of the Apple Watch Series 10, we praised the inclusion of a bigger screen and faster charging in a slimmer and lighter build than its predecessor. It's also the Apple Watch best suited for the masses, since it doesn't skimp out on any health tracking features like the cheaper SE variant, but is also not as costly as its Ultra counterpart. At $799, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 definitely brings a few extra goodies — but it's worth checking if any of these features would benefit you.
The OLED display on the Ultra 2 has a higher peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, compared to 2000 nits on the Series 10, and 1000 nits on the SE. While you can swim with an Apple Watch of any model, the Ultra 2 is water-resistant up to 100 meters and is better suited for high-speed water sports. It can also track underwater activities and water temperature with a depth gauge of up to 40 meters. The Ultra 2 features dual speakers capable of media playback directly on the watch, and a better microphone setup than the other models.
Other health tracking features on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 remain the same. You can take an ECG with your Apple Watch, wear it overnight for detailed sleep tracking, or use one of the many apps available on the App Store for watchOS.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has great battery life
Time and again, a recurring criticism of the Apple Watch has been inadequate battery life. Many first-time users of the device often make the jump from dedicated fitness trackers that can last days on end. A smartwatch like the Apple Watch obviously does a lot more and thus consumes more power. While the Series 10 model saw an improvement in battery life too, the Ultra 2 is the one to get if you're looking for solid battery performance.
The battery life on the Apple Watch Series 10 is rated to last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and up to 36 hours in the low-power mode. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 doubles these numbers — up to 36 hours in the normal mode and up to 72 hours when you switch to the battery saver. While these are estimates provided by Apple in their controlled testing environment under favorable conditions, the Ultra 2 undeniably offers the best battery life out of any Apple Watch model currently available. Whether you'll be using it for its intended purpose of tracking your vitals on recreational activities, or just for daily use, you can expect to charge it less often than the Series 10 or SE variants.
Price vs. value: Who it's really made for
Whether you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ultimately depends on your specific needs and lifestyle. It's not uncommon to find tech enthusiasts replacing their regular Apple Watch models for the Ultra variant solely thanks to the big boost in battery life it brings. The Ultra 2, with its rigid build and specialized set of tracking features, is designed for those who thrive on outdoor adventures or long endurance activities.
Though it outperforms or matches the Series 10 watch in most metrics, it's worth noting that since the Ultra 2 was launched a year prior, it ships with a generation older S9 SiP (System in Package). You also need to be an iPhone user to pair and use an Apple Watch of any kind. If you exclusively rock an Android device, there are viable alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra that undercuts Apple's offering at $649.
That said, if you are hooked into the Apple ecosystem and appreciate all the flagship features the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers, it could be a worthy accessory and help you stay in shape or utilize one of the many watchOS 11 features on your wrist. For those just looking to extend the functionality of your iPhone and track everyday workouts, the $399 Apple Watch Series 10 or the $249 Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) can be better value propositions.