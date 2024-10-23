Apple Watch Battery Life: How Each Current Model Compares

Since its debut in 2015, the Apple Watch has consistently seen improvements in its hardware. Newer generations of the Apple Watch sport features like an ECG app, blood oxygen monitoring, and sensors that can detect falls. All these safety features of the Apple Watch are in addition to everything the wearable can already do — including the ability to translate text and voice, or view Live Activities from your iPhone.

The many features offered make it easier for you to customize any Apple Watch just the way you want. If you pick the GPS + Cellular models, you can do more on your Apple Watch without having to bring your iPhone along.

To keep up with all the workout tracking features and making sure you're connected to your iPhone or the internet at all times, the Apple Watch requires fairly powerful hardware, but also a source of power capable of providing more than just a few hours of battery use. This begs the question — which Apple Watch should you go for, if battery life is an important metric?