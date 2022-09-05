How To Check Your Apple Watch's Battery Health

Although you don't need to check your Apple Watch's health regularly, keeping track of it is a good idea, especially if you're facing issues like random shutdowns or your charge lasts a lot less time than it used to. In that case, it is time to check the maximum battery capacity, which is the main battery health indicator on the Apple Watch.

The steps involved in checking battery health on an Apple Watch are similar to that on the iPhone. To check the maximum battery capacity on your Apple Watch, press the crown button to open the app drawer and head to the Settings menu (via idropnews). Tap on Battery and then select Battery Health. Here, you will find the maximum battery capacity as a percentage. If it is above 80%, you need not worry, as your Apple Watch's battery is doing okay. However, if the battery health is less than 80%, regardless of the time you've owned the watch, you should visit an Apple Store to get it replaced.

Ideally, the maximum battery capacity of a new Apple Watch should be 100%. However, Apple does mention on its website that due to the time difference between when its products are manufactured and when you purchase them, the maximum capacity may be short of 100%. Once you've purchased the Apple Watch, you can expect a 1 to 3% drop every month.