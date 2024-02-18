4 Apple Watch Safety Features That You Should Know

An electrocardiogram (ECG) records electrical signals in the heart. While it's generally a painless test done in clinics or hospital rooms, your Apple Watch is also capable of taking an ECG and potentially saving your life. The ECG app is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and subsequent models, leveraging the device's electrical health sensor.

Before taking an ECG, you must install the ECG app on your Apple Watch. You can do this either via your device's App Store or by opening the Watch app on your iPhone and going to Heart. After that, go to the ECG section and tap Install. Once it's downloaded, launch the app to take an ECG.

If you haven't set up the ECG app yet, open the Health app on your iPhone and choose the Browse tab at the bottom of the screen. Go to Heart and then Electrocardiograms and tap Set Up. Once you're all set, launch the ECG app on your Apple Watch and hold a finger from your free hand on the digital crown for 30 seconds. Make sure not to press or move your finger when the reading is in progress, as the slightest interruption can make the ECG restart.

When you're taking an ECG, make sure to rest your arms on an even and steady surface, like a table. After the ECG reading is successfully taken, you should see one of the following results on your Apple Watch's screen: sinus rhythm, martial fibrillation, low or high heart rate, inconclusive, or poor recording.