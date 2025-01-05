Apple Watch Ultra 1 Vs. Ultra 2: What's The Difference?

Apple is one of those companies that every year or every other year releases a new version of one of its many popular products. For example, we recently got the 16th generation of the iPhone in 2024, and you can bet that in 2025 or 2026 that the iPhone 17 will be announced with the iPhone 18 to come a year or two after that. The Apple Watch first debuted in 2015, and in 2024, the company released the Series 10 version of it. Apple churns these things out like clockwork, and for those of us who amass our collections of Apple products, it is often frustrating. This is because we don't know if the upgrade will be worth the hundreds of dollars. What is even more curious is determining whether you should get the upgrade within a subsection of a particular product.

There are several different varieties of the Apple Watch, with the Series 10 being the flagship model. However, there is also the Apple Watch Ultra line as well. This is the largest, heaviest, and most expensive model of the watch available, and in September 2023, Apple introduced the Ultra 2 alongside the Series 9 model to replace the original Ultra. While there are certainly some upgrades with this newer model, you may want to know about all of the differences before putting down the $800 it takes to own an Ultra 2 before getting rid of the original Ultra. Let's run down what makes each of these Apple Watches unique to help answer your potential purchase dilemma.