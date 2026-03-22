This Is Considered The Top Smart Watch Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
Buying a smartwatch can be a significant investment, with range-topping wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra costing in excess of $600. As prices for the best smartwatches have gone up over the years, it has become increasingly important for consumers to check whether they're likely to be satisfied with their device before buying it. In 2025, the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) launched its inaugural smartwatch satisfaction survey, asking respondents how pleased they were with smartwatches from three brands: Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung.
In that initial survey, Samsung ranked highest with 83 points, Apple came in second with 80, and Fitbit placed third with 72. The smartwatch industry is dominated by Apple and Samsung, with Q2 2025 data from Counterpoint Research showing that Apple held around 49% of the North American smartwatch market while Samsung held roughly 10%. The bestselling watch that wasn't from one of the two big manufacturers was the Pixel Watch 3, which held around 1% of market share.
The ACSI survey found that smartwatch buyers were the most satisfied with their smartwatches' durability, fitness tracking, and design, while areas like servicing and repair were deemed less satisfactory. The ease of use of the latest smartwatches also saw more of a mixed response from survey respondents.
The survey doesn't offer a complete picture
While the ACSI survey compares the smartwatch industry's two largest players, it isn't the most complete picture of customer satisfaction. On the one hand, there are plenty of less popular, budget-friendly smartwatches like the Amazfit Active 2 that we've been very impressed with, but aren't included in the survey data. On the other hand, there are plenty of questionable knockoff smartwatches on Amazon that might look appealing on paper but are far more likely to end up being a disappointment than a smartwatch from any major manufacturer.
Unfortunately, there is also a general lack of similar surveys to compare the ACSI's findings with. Given the close scores of both Samsung and Apple in the latest data, it's safe to assume that most buyers are likely to be happy with their purchase when it's time to upgrade their Apple Watch, even if Samsung receives slightly higher satisfaction ratings from surveyed customers.