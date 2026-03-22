This Is Considered The Top Smart Watch Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

Buying a smartwatch can be a significant investment, with range-topping wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra costing in excess of $600. As prices for the best smartwatches have gone up over the years, it has become increasingly important for consumers to check whether they're likely to be satisfied with their device before buying it. In 2025, the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) launched its inaugural smartwatch satisfaction survey, asking respondents how pleased they were with smartwatches from three brands: Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung.

In that initial survey, Samsung ranked highest with 83 points, Apple came in second with 80, and Fitbit placed third with 72. The smartwatch industry is dominated by Apple and Samsung, with Q2 2025 data from Counterpoint Research showing that Apple held around 49% of the North American smartwatch market while Samsung held roughly 10%. The bestselling watch that wasn't from one of the two big manufacturers was the Pixel Watch 3, which held around 1% of market share.

The ACSI survey found that smartwatch buyers were the most satisfied with their smartwatches' durability, fitness tracking, and design, while areas like servicing and repair were deemed less satisfactory. The ease of use of the latest smartwatches also saw more of a mixed response from survey respondents.