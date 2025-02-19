Amazfit Active 2 Review: The Best $99 Smartwatch Yet

A good smartwatch will tell you your basic health stats and serve up some notifications. A great one will add in a few other features like a smart assistant, or a speaker that allows you to take calls on the watch. A really great one will price is reasonably. By those criteria, the Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch is really great.

But it's not perfect. There are a few other things I personally look for in a smartwatch that are not here. But those are more personal preferences and, to be honest, based on the fact that I often wear smartwatches that cost hundreds of dollars. So, when I'm faced with a smartwatch that costs as little as $99, that's not really a fair comparison, and I promise you, I'll take that into account.

But for now, let's get into it. I've been wearing an Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch samples provided by Amazfit for three weeks, and this is my full review.