Pixel Watch 3 Might Just Tempt Me Away From Apple

Made by Google is the company's annual hardware launch event, and this year it's coming at the end of summer rather than the beginning of fall. Google launched a slate of new hardware including its new Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL smartphones, new earbuds, and two new watches. This is a welcome change over the previous generations that only launched in one small size — 41mm. This year, Google still has a 41mm model, but it's joined by a larger 45mm sibling that's great for people with bigger wrists, those who want better battery life, or both.

Google is also using the dual processor technology it developed with OnePlus most recently seen in the OnePlus Watch 2R, which should make the watch perform even better than its predecessor regardless of size. Google is also moving some features out from behind the Fitbit Premium paywall so you can access more health features without the monthly subscription. I got to spend some time with the watches at the event, and I have to say, they're very compelling.