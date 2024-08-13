Here's What's Actually Different About The Pixel 9 Pro

Google is pushing AI pretty hard by offering one year of Google One AI Premium with the purchase of the Pixel 9 Pro. This premium package lets you get access to the more powerful version of Google's AI assistant, which you'll also be able to access in Google Docs and Gmail. Most notably, you can use it to ask Gemini to summarize documents for you in Google Docs and to keep you up to date on your email. Google One AI Premium also includes 2 TB of cloud storage.

Beyond that, the company has added a new app called Google Screenshots — yes, it's an app entirely for screenshots. What Google wants you to do is to take a screenshot of things you need to remember, like your car's license plate or the invitation to a party. Then, later on, you can conversationally ask Google, "When is that party?" and the Screenshots app will locate the info you need via the image.

Why Google felt it had to make a whole separate app just for screenshots is unclear. It feels like a better implementation of this concept should have just been built into Google Photos, which is where all your images can already go. Plus, when I need to remember things, it's usually something like my parking space number, which I'll usually take a photo of — not a screenshot. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but Google is a company known for killing off products, and Screenshots feels like it's already on the chopping block.

