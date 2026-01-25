4 Hints That It's Probably Time To Upgrade Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch first hit the market in 2015, and reactions were a bit mixed. Some tech lovers were excited, while others were skeptical. Using the watch to answer calls felt like a piece of Q Branch gadgetry straight out of James Bond — fictional, a bit outlandish, and unnecessary. There's no denying it was cool, but would it sell?

Now, more than 10 years later, the Apple Watch is a bona fide success, selling millions worldwide and allowing users to do much more than check the time or answer calls. It's a fitness and health tracker that can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, workouts, and more. It can analyze your sleep cycles and notify you of possible sleep apnea. You can use it for emergency SOS and fall detection, for contactless payment, and even as a remote for your iPhone's camera!

The Apple Watch is available at various price points, starting with the SE 3 model for $249 to the top-tier Hermes Ultra 3 model for $1,399. Many consider it an investment and hope to get years of life before they need to buy a new model. Like any modern technology, however, the life of your Apple Watch is finite.