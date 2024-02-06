Why Your Apple Watch Battery Is Draining Faster Than It Should (And What You Can Do About It)

One of the things that could make an Apple Watch a poor choice as a wristwatch is its battery life. While traditional watches can go years on a single battery, your Apple Watch can't even last up to a week on a single charge at the best of times. However, smartphones and smartwatches are very much alike in terms of power management, and the same factors you would consider for a phone you must also be mindful of on your Apple Watch. Therefore, a general guide on maximizing battery life on your devices will apply to a smartwatch.

Your Apple Watch may be unable to last a week, but it should be able to survive a day. Apple says that your watch should last 18 hours using it for regular smartwatch activities (tested with GPS and Cellular Apple Watch Series 9). If you notice that your watch isn't reaching this benchmark, then there's something wrong you likely need to address.

Ideally, these battery-draining factors would be linked to the watch's display, lighting, and processing demands. If not, then you might be using an older watch or experiencing the effects of a degraded battery. We'll show you how to isolate the source of the drain and what you can do to fix it.