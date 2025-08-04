Here Are All The Ways You Can Use Your Apple Watch Without Your iPhone

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and its popularity is likely attributed to great hardware, design, and software that has matured over the years so much that there is very little to complain about. It also helps that, for iPhone users, the Apple Watch comes up as the default choice given its tight integration with Apple's services and seamless connectivity.

When used as a companion device to your phone, the Apple Watch can help avoid unnecessary screen time, which directly promotes the battery life on your iPhone. You can have handy utilities such as directions, music controls, and weather information without ever having to pull your phone out of your pocket. While some of the Apple Watch's functionality depends on an uninterrupted connection with your iPhone, you'd be surprised to find out just how independent the smartwatch actually is.

That being said, you still need an iPhone to pair your Apple Watch — and although you can then treat it as its own entity, the experience of using your Apple Watch without an iPhone altogether, or with an Android phone, will be comparatively stripped down. With that out of the way, let's dive deeper to explore the things your Apple Watch can do without an iPhone nearby.