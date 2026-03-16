AirPods Max 2: Everything Apple Upgraded (And How Much They Cost)

The refreshed 2024 AirPods Max weren't met with a lot of praise, given how Apple simply swapped out its connector type and introduced a few new colorways. Despite having launched after the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Max lacked many of its headlining features. Now, the AirPods Max 2 with the new H2 chip comes with features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Live Translation, and Siri head gestures.

Adaptive Audio dynamically adjusts the noise cancellation strength depending on how loud your environment is. If you wear your headphones quite a lot, then Conversation Awareness automatically lowers the volume of media and temporarily enables transparency mode when you start talking to someone. We've previously seen Live Translation with AirPods Pro — this now makes its way to Apple's headphones as well. You can now nod or shake your head to respond to Siri when you have incoming notifications or calls.

The H2 chip also enables Voice Isolation, which improves audio quality during calls in noisy environments. If you use Apple Music, you can enjoy spatial audio with head tracking with the AirPods Max 2 as well. Apple hasn't mentioned if any of the health-related features have made their way to the headphones. For example, you can use the AirPods Pro as hearing aids, and the newest models come with a heart rate sensor too.